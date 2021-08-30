You can pick your own bouquet of flowers at this farm near Toronto

There's an endless field of fresh flowers that you can pick on your own, at a farm just an hour drive from Toronto.

Stems Flower Farm is located in Cookstown, Ont. and has over an acre of blooms that you can pick and arrange into your own bouquet.

There's up to 70 different types of flowers to choose from, including cosmos, zinnias, sunflowers, and dahlias, said farm owner Heidi Roulston.

The farm provides you with all the tools you'll need: snips for cutting, a container to gather your flowers, and some tips and tricks to cut and organize a bouquet.

Once you're done choosing the blooms, you'll be set up under a gazebo area where you can create your arrangement, using either craft paper or a mason jar with water so the flowers stay fresh.

Due to current restrictions, the farm allows a maximum of 8 people within a group to go picking.

People will also need to book ahead for their flower picking time slots on the farm's website.

Roulston recommends planning before you book, especially if you're coming on a Saturday or Sunday which are the farm's busiest days.

Stem's Flower Farm plans to remain open until the second week of October, or during the first sight of frost.

The farm is located at 5130 6th line and is open 7 days a week, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.