Best of Toronto
Christine Peddie
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Pubs Scarborough

The Best Pubs in Scarborough

Best of Toronto
Christine Peddie
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best pubs in Scarborough range from traditional watering holes to spots devoid of tartan yet boasting a similarly strong commitment to good food and fun. Places that foster community as they feed our need for pub-grub, televised sports and beer, these places appeal no matter the day or the hour.

Here are the best pubs in Scarborough.

Olde Stone Cottage
1

Olde Stone Cottage

Dating back to 1867, this spot at Kingston and Scarborough Golf Club roads combines old-world charm with a menu of comfort-food favourites. Join the regulars at the bar, by the fire, or with a game of pool, and linger over pints coupled with pub-grub staples. More modern dishes include burrito bowls and smoked Gouda mac and cheese.

Tara Inn
2

Tara Inn

Kingston Road is home to this Irish pub where the Guinness flows and the menu is a who's who of classic Irish dishes. Visit on weekends for a menu of hearty brunch finds, or any day of the week for Irish stew, Guinness and beef pie, and some of the neighbourhood's best wings.

Black Dog Pub
3

Black Dog Pub

Modelled after traditional English pubs, this welcoming spot beckons to people driving along Island Road. Fancified dishes populate a lengthy menu that covers every type of craving. Whether you yearn for baked brie or steak frites, bangers and mash or butternut squash ravioli, you'll find it here.

Working Dog Saloon
4

Working Dog Saloon

Ideal in patio season, this pub on St. Clair Avenue East is just as appealing when temps drop, thanks to a roster of beer-loving dishes and convivial main room. Crowd-pleasers include perogies and poutine, nachos and sandwiches loaded with toppings.

Queen Victoria Pub
5

Queen Victoria Pub

Traditional pub culture is alive and well at this heavily-tartaned spot on Midland Avenue. Order a pint of cellar-temp beer along with a proper British meal — from Victoria's steak and kidney pie to beer-battered fish and chips.

King George's Arms
6

King George's Arms

Beyond a variety of domestic, premium and imported beer, this relaxed Irish pub on Victoria Park Avenue serves the type of pub-grub regulars demand. Snack on cheese fries and calamari as you mull over a selection of mains, ranging from corned beef and wings to beef dip.

The Queenshead Pub Scarborough
7

The Queenshead Pub Scarborough

Catch up on footie at this restaurant on Victoria Park Avenue, as you make pints of ale disappear. Whether you opt for all-day breakfast, Indian chicken curry, or a Queen's classic, like shepherd's pie or wings, you can't go wrong.

Buster's Pub
8

Buster's Pub

A robust whisky selection and daily food specials add to the appeal of this family-friendly pub at Kingston Road and Valhalla Boulevard. Fuel neighbourhood jaunts with pizza, handmade burgers, or a family platter heaped with wings, mozzarella balls, spring rolls, and fries.

Dogfish Pub & Eatery
9

Dogfish Pub & Eatery

A waterfront location gives this spot on Brimley Road South an attractive coastal vibe. Lean into the feeling with platters of fried calamari, crisp fish and chips, curry mussels and other seafood-focused offerings. Live music, comedy and karaoke nights only add to the appeal.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Pubs in Scarborough

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Brewpubs in Toronto

The Best Pubs in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Pubs in Scarborough

The Best Steak Frites in Toronto

The Best Old-School Burgers in Toronto

The Best Afghan Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Tapas In Toronto

The Best Organic Grocery Stores in Toronto

The Best Caesar Salad in Toronto

The Best Pizza in Etobicoke