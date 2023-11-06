The Best Pubs in Scarborough
The best pubs in Scarborough range from traditional watering holes to spots devoid of tartan yet boasting a similarly strong commitment to good food and fun. Places that foster community as they feed our need for pub-grub, televised sports and beer, these places appeal no matter the day or the hour.
Here are the best pubs in Scarborough.
Dating back to 1867, this spot at Kingston and Scarborough Golf Club roads combines old-world charm with a menu of comfort-food favourites. Join the regulars at the bar, by the fire, or with a game of pool, and linger over pints coupled with pub-grub staples. More modern dishes include burrito bowls and smoked Gouda mac and cheese.
Modelled after traditional English pubs, this welcoming spot beckons to people driving along Island Road. Fancified dishes populate a lengthy menu that covers every type of craving. Whether you yearn for baked brie or steak frites, bangers and mash or butternut squash ravioli, you'll find it here.
A waterfront location gives this spot on Brimley Road South an attractive coastal vibe. Lean into the feeling with platters of fried calamari, crisp fish and chips, curry mussels and other seafood-focused offerings. Live music, comedy and karaoke nights only add to the appeal.
Fareen Karim
