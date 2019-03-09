Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 34 minutes ago
best maternity stores toronto

The Best Maternity Stores in Toronto

The best maternity clothes in Toronto prove that a baby bump doesn’t get in the way of feeling stylish and comfortable, all at the same time. Find an abundance of stretchy and breathable clothes at these stores for mothers-to-be.

Here are the best maternity clothes in Toronto.

Ani + Wren
1

Ani + Wren

Contemporary collections and curated looks for all stages of motherhood can be found at this Rosedale boutique. Find outifts from designers like Nom Materinity and Hatch.

Evymama
2

Evymama

Getting ready to nurse? Aside from offering yoga classes for the family, this maternity store on St. Clair West also offers lingerie and a great collection of nursing jumpers and twisted tops that will prove to a be life-savers when baby comes.

Love Me Do
3

Love Me Do

Love Me Do, open for just over a year in Liberty Village, caters to moms and wee ones alike. Their maternity threads tend toward cute, sporty weekend wear; lots of tanks, easy dresses and skinny jeans, plus a wide selection of bright, teething-safe jewelry (since you know your kid's gonna try to chew on it anyway).

B to B Maternity
4

B to B Maternity

Pregnancy means you’re buying a whole new wardrobe for a whole new body, and that gets ridiculously expensive. B to B in Leaside carries a mix of new stuff and gently-used maternity wear for the budget-conscious moms.

Carry Maternity
5

Carry Maternity

Owner/designer Pat Gillespie stocks her Yorkville boutique with, as the store puts it, "clothes worth getting pregnant for". Along with tons of fun patterned dresses (perfect for a baby shower or big event), you'll also find maternity jeans by J Brand, cute swimwear, and skin products geared toward moms-to-be.

Seven Women
6

Seven Women

Famous for stocking dresses that donned the celebrity baby bumps of Kate Middleton and Chrissy Teigen wore. This Thornhill store provides designer jeans that you can tailor in-house and elegant looks.

Secrets from Your Sister
7

Secrets from Your Sister

Head to the Annex for this longtime store that largely paved the way for maternity-friendly lingerie in the city. Specialists trained in fitting your pre-delivery body will make sure you leave the store feeling sexy.

Join the conversation

