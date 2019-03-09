The Best Maternity Stores in Toronto
The best maternity clothes in Toronto prove that a baby bump doesn’t get in the way of feeling stylish and comfortable, all at the same time. Find an abundance of stretchy and breathable clothes at these stores for mothers-to-be.
Here are the best maternity clothes in Toronto.
Love Me Do, open for just over a year in Liberty Village, caters to moms and wee ones alike. Their maternity threads tend toward cute, sporty weekend wear; lots of tanks, easy dresses and skinny jeans, plus a wide selection of bright, teething-safe jewelry (since you know your kid's gonna try to chew on it anyway).
Owner/designer Pat Gillespie stocks her Yorkville boutique with, as the store puts it, "clothes worth getting pregnant for". Along with tons of fun patterned dresses (perfect for a baby shower or big event), you'll also find maternity jeans by J Brand, cute swimwear, and skin products geared toward moms-to-be.
Love Me Do, @rvchel of Ani + Wren, Yorkdale of Thyme Maternity, Cris Diaconu of LOFT, @mayanageneviere of Evy Mama, @lovemedoSCYS, Carry
