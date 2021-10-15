Best of Toronto
chocolate toronto

The Best Chocolate in Toronto

The best chocolate in Toronto comes by way of chocolatiers and dessert purveyors taking the art of cocoa very seriously. Prioritizing quality cacao beans, crave-worthy chocolate can be found all across the city ranging from hand-crafted Brazilian treats to bars that taste like Indonesian noodles. 

Here's the best chocolate in Toronto.

SOMA Chocolate
1

SOMA Chocolate

Toronto’s quintessential Toronto chocolate factory has locations on King West and the Distillery District. You can also visit their Cacao Bean Lab on Brock Street to pick up everything from truffles to bars. SOMA tracks the chocolate-making process from cacao pod-picking to moulding.

Nadege Patisserie
2

Nadege Patisserie

This popular French patisserie has four locations around the city, with a flagship on West Queen West. Chef Nadege Nourian has been making chocolate truffles since she was a kid and continues to produce 26 types of chocolate tablets made with Grand Cru dark chocolate.

ChocoSol
3

ChocoSol

This environmentally-minded chocolatier has a presence in most farmers’ markets but they’re based in Corso Italia (with another shop in St. Lawrence Market.) They source organic cacao from forests in Mexico tended by Indigenous farmers, with a slow-ground and roasting technique that gives a distinctive flavour.

Stubbe Chocolate
4

Stubbe Chocolate

Doling out a wide selection of truffles and chocolate bars is this open kitchen by Bathurst and Dupont. Stubbe is run by Chef Daniel Stubbe, a sixth generation konditor—a specially qualified baker in pastry shops called konditorei—making 40-piece boxes, almond barks and nutty clusters.

Mary's Brigadeiro
5

Mary's Brigadeiro

Bringing the art of Brazilian chocolate to Danforth East is Mariane Oliviera, who makes small batches of these creamy treats made of condensed milk and pure cocoa powder. Boxes of these beautifully decorated treats make for perfect party favours and gifts.

Soul Chocolate
6

Soul Chocolate

Small batch chocolate produced in the back of an East Chinatown cafe is developed from scratch using thoughtfully-sourced cacao. There’s an emphasis on the transparent trade model so you’re clued in to every step of the process from farming to wrapping the chocolate in compostable packaging.

Chocollata
7

Chocollata

More Braizilian brigadeiros come by way of this family-run confectionary in the Upper Beaches. Igor and Talitha Ramade are dedicated to making these gourmet treats while also raising awareness of Down Syndrome by employing folks who live with the disability.

Onyx Chocolates
8

Onyx Chocolates

This artisanal chocolate shop operates out of the same space as Wong’s Ice Cream, which is apropos given both businesses’ penchant for fusing classic Asian flavours with sweets. Head to East Chinatown to build your own box of colourful bon bons or explore bar flavours like Mi Goreng and durian.

Chocolat de Kat
9

Chocolat de Kat

Kata Ambrus’ bon bons are almost too pretty to eat. Thin layers of painstakingly designed chocolate shells are filled with luscious truffle-like fillings that will have you heading to this shop on St. Clair West. Chocolate de Kat shares space with De Mello Coffee, a perfect combination.

Hector Vasquez at Chocolat de Kat

