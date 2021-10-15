The Best Chocolate in Toronto
The best chocolate in Toronto comes by way of chocolatiers and dessert purveyors taking the art of cocoa very seriously. Prioritizing quality cacao beans, crave-worthy chocolate can be found all across the city ranging from hand-crafted Brazilian treats to bars that taste like Indonesian noodles.
Here's the best chocolate in Toronto.
Toronto’s quintessential Toronto chocolate factory has locations on King West and the Distillery District. You can also visit their Cacao Bean Lab on Brock Street to pick up everything from truffles to bars. SOMA tracks the chocolate-making process from cacao pod-picking to moulding.
This environmentally-minded chocolatier has a presence in most farmers’ markets but they’re based in Corso Italia (with another shop in St. Lawrence Market.) They source organic cacao from forests in Mexico tended by Indigenous farmers, with a slow-ground and roasting technique that gives a distinctive flavour.
Doling out a wide selection of truffles and chocolate bars is this open kitchen by Bathurst and Dupont. Stubbe is run by Chef Daniel Stubbe, a sixth generation konditor—a specially qualified baker in pastry shops called konditorei—making 40-piece boxes, almond barks and nutty clusters.
Small batch chocolate produced in the back of an East Chinatown cafe is developed from scratch using thoughtfully-sourced cacao. There’s an emphasis on the transparent trade model so you’re clued in to every step of the process from farming to wrapping the chocolate in compostable packaging.
This artisanal chocolate shop operates out of the same space as Wong’s Ice Cream, which is apropos given both businesses’ penchant for fusing classic Asian flavours with sweets. Head to East Chinatown to build your own box of colourful bon bons or explore bar flavours like Mi Goreng and durian.
Kata Ambrus’ bon bons are almost too pretty to eat. Thin layers of painstakingly designed chocolate shells are filled with luscious truffle-like fillings that will have you heading to this shop on St. Clair West. Chocolate de Kat shares space with De Mello Coffee, a perfect combination.
Hector Vasquez at Chocolat de Kat
Join the conversation Load comments