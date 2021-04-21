Best of Toronto
Stationery Toronto

The Best Card, Paper and Stationery Shops in Toronto

The best card, paper, and stationery shops in Toronto have you covered for any gift-giving, crafting, and WFH needs. Whether you’re trying to step up your fountain pen collection, find a beautiful handcrafted card, or shop washi tape galore, these stores all curate a collection of top-tier brands. 

Here are the best shops for card, paper and stationery in Toronto.
 

Wonder Pens
1

Wonder Pens

Liz Chan and her husband have been running this Little Italy shop for nearly a decade. They specialize in hard-to-find fountain pen and stationery brands like Classiky and Edison. Japanese notebooks and calligraphy gear are just a few things they’re stocking here.

The Paper Place
2

The Paper Place

Carrying more than 2,000 different paper types from purveyors in Japan. Nepal, and Italy, this shop across from Trinity Bellwoods Park has been around for more than three decades. Current owner Heather Sauer has been running Paper Place since 2005 and keeps the shop filled with the most delicate wrappings, tissues, and craft goods.

Hanji Handmade Paper and Gifts
3

Hanji Handmade Paper and Gifts

This Koreatown staple has been selling stationery and gift shop goods since 2011. Owners Hyun Suk and Catherine Choi import most of their stock from South Korea but also offer some locally made jewellery and cards, including their Toronto-themed card line, made in-house. They also have shops on West Queen West and Bloor Street.

Kid Icarus
4

Kid Icarus

Kensington Market’s go-to screen print studio is all about its contemporary paper products, with goods imported from across Canada. The in-house screenprinting is done by Michael Viglione where they’re printing on everything from flatstock to skateboards. Kid Icarus has been using enviro-friendly plant-based sleeves that break down over time.

Papery
5

Papery

Head to Yorkville or to St. Clair and Yonge for this business specializing in stationery, greeting cards, and gifts like ceramics and soaps. They also offer personalized stationery services, if you’re looking for a way to customize your gear.

Paper Plus Cloth
6

Paper Plus Cloth

What started as an online business is now a DIY enthusiast’s paradise in Parkdale. Find your dream pen in the massive selection offered here, where owner Rowena Sunga gets almost 80 per cent of the store’s stock from Japan. If you’re getting into bullet journalling or washi tape, this is the place to start.

Pulp & Paperie
7

Pulp & Paperie

This East York boutique is all about its stationery, with collections from Lamy Pens, Rifle Paper Co. and Yellow Bird Paper Greetings. The giftware is really the main focus here though, with a big selection of goods like canned teas and fun mugs.

Labour of Love
8

Labour of Love

It’s greeting cards galore at this Cabbagetown gift shop. Endless prints by local artists are available here, and you can even get something handwritten and mailed to your person of choice. This store is an offshoot of the original business, Propaganda, which existed on Yonge for 14 years.

Collected Joy
9

Collected Joy

Mostly Canadian and largely small-batch, this brand has locations on Kingston Road and on Mount Pleasant where they carry everything from stationery to apothecary goods, puzzles, and journals.

The Best Card, Paper and Stationery Shops in Toronto

