The Best Card, Paper and Stationery Shops in Toronto
The best card, paper, and stationery shops in Toronto have you covered for any gift-giving, crafting, and WFH needs. Whether you’re trying to step up your fountain pen collection, find a beautiful handcrafted card, or shop washi tape galore, these stores all curate a collection of top-tier brands.
Here are the best shops for card, paper and stationery in Toronto.
Carrying more than 2,000 different paper types from purveyors in Japan. Nepal, and Italy, this shop across from Trinity Bellwoods Park has been around for more than three decades. Current owner Heather Sauer has been running Paper Place since 2005 and keeps the shop filled with the most delicate wrappings, tissues, and craft goods.
This Koreatown staple has been selling stationery and gift shop goods since 2011. Owners Hyun Suk and Catherine Choi import most of their stock from South Korea but also offer some locally made jewellery and cards, including their Toronto-themed card line, made in-house. They also have shops on West Queen West and Bloor Street.
Kensington Market’s go-to screen print studio is all about its contemporary paper products, with goods imported from across Canada. The in-house screenprinting is done by Michael Viglione where they’re printing on everything from flatstock to skateboards. Kid Icarus has been using enviro-friendly plant-based sleeves that break down over time.
What started as an online business is now a DIY enthusiast’s paradise in Parkdale. Find your dream pen in the massive selection offered here, where owner Rowena Sunga gets almost 80 per cent of the store’s stock from Japan. If you’re getting into bullet journalling or washi tape, this is the place to start.
It’s greeting cards galore at this Cabbagetown gift shop. Endless prints by local artists are available here, and you can even get something handwritten and mailed to your person of choice. This store is an offshoot of the original business, Propaganda, which existed on Yonge for 14 years.
Hector Vasquez at Paper Plus Cloth
Join the conversation Load comments