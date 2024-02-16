The Best New Restaurants in Toronto
The best new restaurants in Toronto make dining out an adventure, from first bite to last. Places that marry technique with talent, ambition and inspiration, these spots guarantee a tabletop packed with extraordinary dishes you won't want to miss.
Here are the best new restaurants that opened in Toronto in 2023.
Inspired by the popularity of one singular dish — towering lasagna that's impossibly seductive, saucy and rich — this relaxed restaurant brings myriad Italian staples to Oakwood Village. Yes, there's a no reservations policy, but buoyed by the promise of vino, bruschetta, cacio e pepe potatoes, and that alluring pasta, you won't mind a bit.
Dishes brimming with Caribbean, Creole and Latin flair liven up this Little Italy gem, where frothy cocktails partner graciously with vibrantly spiced plates. From fire cracker shrimp and poblano-spiked macaroni pie to braised beef with cheddar grits, there's no shortage of temptations.
At this jewel of a restaurant on West Queen West, upscale Italian bites compete for diners' attention with inspired cocktails and a gorgeous space. Give into it all, and find yourself lifting a Pazzo Bianco to your lips as you anticipate the arrival of veal chop marsala — all under the golden glow of the gilded ceiling.
Few things are as fully satisfying as knocking back classic cocktails while eating the parade of globally-inspired, snack-sized comfort foods available at this Queen West haunt. A casual air pervades but the rotating cast of dishes — like wu-xi glazed pork ribs, dahi puri and carne asada tostadas — are layered with flavour and expertly made.
At this Michelin-recommended Thai import, diners near Church and Gerrard tuck into a heady number of options from Northeastern Thailand, including various som tum dishes. Venture beyond your usual order, with papaya salad flecked with salted crab, fragrant larb, and pandan jelly with melon and silky coconut milk.
Open seven days a week — for brunch, lunch and dinner — this snug spot near King and Niagara fits seamlessly into any plan. Dolled up comfort fare means burgers made with dry-aged chuck and brisket, French toast topped with cinnamon sugar apples and salmon tartare served with gaufrette potatoes. An ever-changing list of intriguing wines only adds to the appeal.
From the team behind Mira Mira, this romantic Corktown restaurant serves up a tempting procession of modernized bistro fare. Peppered with Asian and Mediterranean touches, the menu jumps from daikon panisse with black bean chili oil to duck confit with savoury crêpes and orange relish.
Fareen Karim at Lao Lao Bar
