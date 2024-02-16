Best of Toronto
Christine Peddie
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
best new restaurants toronto

The Best New Restaurants in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Christine Peddie
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best new restaurants in Toronto make dining out an adventure, from first bite to last. Places that marry technique with talent, ambition and inspiration, these spots guarantee a tabletop packed with extraordinary dishes you won't want to miss.

Here are the best new restaurants that opened in Toronto in 2023.

Porzia's
1

Porzia's

Inspired by the popularity of one singular dish — towering lasagna that's impossibly seductive, saucy and rich — this relaxed restaurant brings myriad Italian staples to Oakwood Village. Yes, there's a no reservations policy, but buoyed by the promise of vino, bruschetta, cacio e pepe potatoes, and that alluring pasta, you won't mind a bit.

Conejo Negro
2

Conejo Negro

Dishes brimming with Caribbean, Creole and Latin flair liven up this Little Italy gem, where frothy cocktails partner graciously with vibrantly spiced plates. From fire cracker shrimp and poblano-spiked macaroni pie to braised beef with cheddar grits, there's no shortage of temptations.

Bar Prima
3

Bar Prima

At this jewel of a restaurant on West Queen West, upscale Italian bites compete for diners' attention with inspired cocktails and a gorgeous space. Give into it all, and find yourself lifting a Pazzo Bianco to your lips as you anticipate the arrival of veal chop marsala — all under the golden glow of the gilded ceiling.

Casa Paco
4

Casa Paco

Infusing Little Italy with the sunny flavours of Spain, this animated spot trades in fresh dishes made to exacting standards. In each of the tapas and larger plates, premium ingredients — think ocean-fresh fish, Mennonite beef, lush olive oil, and more — make every mouthful pop.

Short Turn
5

Short Turn

Few things are as fully satisfying as knocking back classic cocktails while eating the parade of globally-inspired, snack-sized comfort foods available at this Queen West haunt. A casual air pervades but the rotating cast of dishes — like wu-xi glazed pork ribs, dahi puri and carne asada tostadas — are layered with flavour and expertly made.

Som Tum Jinda
6

Som Tum Jinda

At this Michelin-recommended Thai import, diners near Church and Gerrard tuck into a heady number of options from Northeastern Thailand, including various som tum dishes. Venture beyond your usual order, with papaya salad flecked with salted crab, fragrant larb, and pandan jelly with melon and silky coconut milk.

Lao Lao Bar
7

Lao Lao Bar

A riot of zesty, spicy, fresh flavours burst from every dish at this transportive Laotian restaurant, near Yonge & Wellesley. From fresh rolls and jungle curry to pork belly stew and Lao BBQ chicken, plant- and meat-focused diners find plenty of distractions on the lengthy menu.

The Old York Tavern
8

The Old York Tavern

Open seven days a week — for brunch, lunch and dinner — this snug spot near King and Niagara fits seamlessly into any plan. Dolled up comfort fare means burgers made with dry-aged chuck and brisket, French toast topped with cinnamon sugar apples and salmon tartare served with gaufrette potatoes. An ever-changing list of intriguing wines only adds to the appeal.

The Rosebud
9

The Rosebud

From the team behind Mira Mira, this romantic Corktown restaurant serves up a tempting procession of modernized bistro fare. Peppered with Asian and Mediterranean touches, the menu jumps from daikon panisse with black bean chili oil to duck confit with savoury crêpes and orange relish.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim at Lao Lao Bar
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best New Restaurants in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best New Restaurants in Toronto for 2021

The Best New Restaurants in Toronto for 2022

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best New Restaurants in Toronto

The Best New Cheap Eats in Toronto

The Best New Brunch in Toronto

The Best New Bars in Toronto

The Best New Cafes in Toronto

The Best New Bakeries in Toronto

The Best Chocolate in Toronto

The Best Cocktail Bars in Toronto