New app shows you Toronto Police Service calls across the city in real time

Ever wondered why you just heard a bunch of police cars pass through your neighbourhood? Well, a new app created by a Toronto-based software developer can tell you exactly why.

Tpscalls, which was developed by Riley Durant, allows you to access real-time Toronto Police Service data on the go.

Before it was a mobile app, tpscalls was an interactive map that Durant launched as a side project. Since beginning the project in 2017, he tells blogTO that he's made significant improvements to the map's interface by focusing on usability and aesthetics.

Using the app, you can click on a dot on the map that pops up with the type of call that was made to the police, which can include assault, robbery, indecent exposure, and collisions.

The pop-up also tells you exactly when the call was made, as well as the general area where it occurred.

Durant told blogTO that he's still working on several new features to make the app an even better community and safety tool. Future updates include heat maps, push notifications for nearby or specific incidents, and live traffic integration.

Compared to the original map, the developer says the mobile version now features a cleaner design for easier navigation and enhanced performance for faster load times.

In the future, Durant will be adding advanced filtering options for customizing views by time frame, incident type, and location. He's also working on features that promote community involvement, such as options for user feedback and reporting incidents to improve accuracy.

The app is now available on both iOS and Android.