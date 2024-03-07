Man creates viral fake cheating scandal in Toronto to get people to download dating app

If you were passing by Toronto's Union Station on Wednesday, you might've come across a whiteboard on the sidewalk that appeared to put someone's cheating ex-boyfriend on blast.

Plenty of commuters stopped by to catch up with all the drama, and as expected, the scandal made rounds on social media shortly after it was posted to the Weird Toronto Facebook page.

"Enjoy seeing this on Insta. The same way I saw you with that girl on the weekend," the whiteboard reads.

The "heartbroken" woman also made sure to tag her "ex-boyfriend's" social media handle on the sign, encouraging curious people to flood over to his page to keep up with the drama.

However, upon a quick search of the "ex-boyfriend's" Instagram page, it became clear that the sign was part of a strategic marketing campaign for the dating app, Thursday, rather than an opportunity for an ex-girlfriend to get some vengeance.

The social media handle actually leads to the page of Harry Savage, who is the head of partnerships for the dating app. In a message to his Instagram, Savage explained why the whiteboard was put up in Toronto.

"Allow me to explain," he wrote. "I put up the whiteboard. What you saw wasn't real, I needed to get your attention in a creative way."

Savage goes on to explain that he was attempting to attract singles to come to an event planned for Toronto on Thursday night.

Although many people were quickly disappointed that there wasn't more to the juicy story, others commended the man for his creativity and "genius" marketing.

"Came for the tea stayed for the creativity," one person wrote. "I was kind of invested in the tea LOL but glad a girl wasn’t actually cheated on," another period said.

"10/10 for marketing," one comment reads. "Glad a girl wasn't actually getting cheated on!"