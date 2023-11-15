Ontario woman upcycling iconic cars into electric vehicles

An innovative female-led company based out of Peterborough, Ont. is aiming to transform and upcycle iconic classic cars into electric vehicles to meet the eco-conscious needs of the modern world.

ARC Motor Company, led by Sloane Paul, is a new green-tech startup that converts gas-powered classic cars into high-performing electric vehicles, with the heart of its launch being the electrification of a 1974 Ford Bronco.

With a team composed of engineers and marketers from Rolls Royce, Dyson, and Microsoft, ARC transformed the gas-guzzler vehicle into a modern machine with over 340 pounds of torque and a range of 320 kilometres.

The company is the first in Canada to complete the electrical conversion of a first-generation Ford Bronco, and Paul is the first woman in North America to establish a startup of this kind.

"ARC is a testament to the incredible possibilities we can create when we embrace tradition and reimagine it through a modern, sustainable lens," Paul said.

"We are skilled, experienced and are putting everything we have into building a greener future through the creation of zero emission vehicles that are powerful and fun to drive."

The company says its mission is to bridge the gap between nostalgia and sustainability, while preserving both the "timeless allure" of classic automobiles and the ecological needs of today.

The startup's commitment aligns with Canada's goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and seeks to address the transportation sector's impacts on the country's domestic emissions.

Eco-conscious classic car enthusiasts can begin electrifying their vehicles with the company's conversions starting at USD$75,000.