Tech
Becky Robertson
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
twitter toronto

Twitter lays off a bunch of staff in Toronto after Elon Musk takes over

Tech
Becky Robertson
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

In a significant blow to Toronto's usually flourishing tech sector, another industry giant has laid off hundreds of people across Canada, including at its downtown T.O. office.

After billionaire Elon Musk's famous takeover of Twitter last week, some major staff changes have ensued at the company, including the firing of multiple high-up executives.

And today marks even more cuts across the brand's global offices — at least half of its workforce, or 3,750 or so people, but potentially more — which have been closed down temporarily for the day amid the upheaval as Musk takes the reigns.

Messages were sent to impacted staff at their personal emails on Friday afternoon, including a number of them in Canada, where about 180 employees are based mostly in Toronto, with some in Vancouver or remote.

Among those T.O. staffers confirmed to be axed are Twitter's managing director 0f Canadian operations, and the director of public policy for Canada and the U.S., both of whom took to the social media platform to announce their departures.

Musk wrote in his missive that cuts were "necessary to ensure the company's success moving forward," the CBC reports. Just last year, the brand hired a ton of new Toronto talent for its all-new engineering hub here.

It is still unclear how many Toronto workers have been impacted and what it will mean for the King West office.

Lead photo by

Jimmy Lu
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

Twitter lays off a bunch of staff in Toronto after Elon Musk takes over

Someone in Toronto just proposed with a delivery robot

17 more Toronto tech startups are expected to become billion-dollar companies this year

Tons of major social media companies are hiring in Toronto right now

Toronto tech companies trolled the government by recreating ArriveCAN for next to nothing

Here's why you'll be seeing trucks without anyone behind the wheel on Toronto roads

You could get in on a $12M class action Apple lawsuit if you're Canadian

People are livid at a Canadian phone provider again but it's not for an outage this time