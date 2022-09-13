Store that sells and services Macs and Apple products shuts down in Toronto

A Toronto store known for selling computers has announced it's permanently closing.

Carbon Computing has a sign in their window announcing the closure of their West Queen West location and a notice on their website, and the tech community will likely be sad to see it go.

The store was a prominent Apple specialist in town, which we all know we could use more of in our neighbourhoods when laptops go kaput and wading through lines at the Genius Bar feels like a nightmare.

They were once located in Riverside, but had since moved near Queen and Ossington where they've been for almost 10 years.

"It is with sadness we announce that Carbon Computing has shut our doors and is saying goodbye to West Queen West," reads the announcement on the Carbon Computing website.

"We would like to acknowledge our customers and community. We will miss the opportunities to chat, the chances to offer our expertise, and every warm hello."

The sign in the store's window adds: "We will be shifting our operations to our CORE 1 headquarters in Oakville," but the CORE 1 website has a similar closure notice.

The sign in the window concludes by saying they'll no longer offer service and repairs, of course, but you can contact Apple Support at 1-800-MYAPPLE, or they recommend Jump+ at College and Spadina.