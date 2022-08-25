Toronto is getting a huge tech festival that also has concerts and a block party

The Elevate Festival 2022 in Toronto is three jam-packed days full of panels, networking lounges, an NFT Art Gallery, Marketplace, job fair, and a can't-miss Block Party.

The tech festival is spread across multiple stages and includes a variety of conversations with world-renowned icons and industry leaders. Keynote speakers will grace the stage to discuss topics such as Artificial Intelligence, metaverse, sustainability, digital marketing and finance.

The Block Party is set to be a multi-night event featuring lots of musicial performances, entertainment, art, rides, and of course, food and drinks.

There will also be an NFT art gallery where leading artists and curators will showcase their impressive and one-of-a-kind work.

You can also get the chance to connect with high-growth startups and network with other investors in the festival's Investor Zone.

In the past, the festival has welcomed its fair share of high-profile speakers, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, former Vice President Al Gore, and business icon Martha Stewart.

This year's speakers include tennis champion Venus Williams, astronaut and co-chair of Elevate Chris Hadfield, digital artist Krista Kim, and Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse.

The festival takes place across Toronto at Design Exchange, Meridan Hall and the St Lawrence Centre for the Arts between Sept. 20 and 22.

General admission early bird passes currently run for $350 excluding tax, and include access to the Block Party, NFT Art Gallery, and much more. Youth passes for those under 25 are also available for $175, and startup passes will cost you $275.

Make sure to grab your tickets fast, because prices are set to rise after the early bird ticket sale ends on Sept. 2.