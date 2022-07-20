People in Toronto can get cash from class-action lawsuit against major manufacturers

You're entitled to some cash in your pocket if you've purchased electronic products like laptops, gaming consoles, desktop computers and even DVD players in the last few years.

Thanks to a class-action lawsuit against major manufacturers like Toshiba Samsung, Sony and Philips, which alleges the companies conspired to price-gouge customers, qualifying Canadians can claim at least $20 or more.

The class-action focuses on optical disc drives (ODD), a memory storage device that writes data using (you guessed it) an optical disc, like a CD-ROM. These memory devices are found in tons of electronics including CD and Blu-ray players.

If you've bought any of these devices between 2004 and 2010, you're likely a victim of a price-fixing scheme. A nearly $30-million settlement between BenQ, Hitachi-LG, NEC, Panasonic, Philips, Sony, TEAC, Quanta, Toshiba Samsung, and Pioneer claims the companies worked together to inflate prices.

The settlement includes Canadian residents in all provinces and territories.

Some of these companies settled for millions of dollars, including Philips & Lite-On Digital Solutions for nearly $5.7 million. All settlements have been approved by the courts.

Claims will be calculated on the number and type of ODD products purchased and "position in the distribution chain."

But many residents can claim more than $20. The class-action states Sony PlayStation 3 and Blu-ray players and recorders will be valued at $70 and other gaming stations at $25.

What's even better is that you don’t need a receipt to prove that you bought any of these electronics. Residents have until Nov. 14, 2022 to claim their money.

Payment will be returned by either e-transfer or cheque, and more information can be found on the ODD class-action's website.