Major software company opening fancy new Toronto office and needs employees

Toronto's prestige as a global destination for international tech businesses is only growing, as yet another major IT firm is setting up shop in the city.

Innovation technology and software company Globant announced the opening of its first Toronto office in late June, adding a Canadian presence to its growing North American footprint.

Globant operates in 19 countries globally with over 24,500 employees, or Globers, according to the company spiel.

Globant's PR team tells blogTO that "the office location in Toronto is to be determined."

"The Managing Director, VP of Technology, and VP of Delivery for our Toronto office will all begin work within the month. That group will determine the office location."

And if you're qualified, you could become a Glober yourself, as the company has announced that it will be recruiting "200 professionals in Toronto with backgrounds in the latest trends and technologies, including AI and machine learning, gaming, data analytics, blockchain, and business strategy, among others."

We expanded our presence in North America by opening a new office in Toronto to help more companies across different industries to reinvent themselves! Over the next three years we will create 200 new tech jobs!



Learn more here➡️ https://t.co/MroQLgFALM#SeekReinvention pic.twitter.com/rpiQ8SlLUH — Globant (@Globant) June 24, 2022

"We believe it's time for our company to expand to another key part of North America: Canada, and more specifically, Toronto," said Fernando Matzkin, Chief Business Officer for North America at Globant.

Globant plans to inject $20M USD into the Canadian economy in the next three years alone. Toronto Mayor John Tory says the brand "will be a perfect fit for the diverse, innovative, and committed spirit of Toronto."

In addition to working with big-name clients such as Google and EA Games, the company seems to offer up a fun work culture full of perks like pajama party days and pride cupcakes, maybe even the type of environment that could get workers excited about returning to an office.

The lucky 200 selected to work for Globant will be employed in an environment certified as a "Great Place to Work" this year in countries including the United States, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia, and India.