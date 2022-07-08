There's a new global tech HQ in Toronto and they're hiring for a bunch of positions

Tech firms are flocking to Toronto like moths to a light, and another firm now calls the city home as Adaptavist — a leading firm in the digital transformation sector — has opened its new North American headquarters in Canada's largest city.

The firm setting up shop in Toronto marks another step in the city's rise as an international destination for tech businesses, now home to the fastest-growing tech market and second-largest start-up hub in the world.

Adaptavist's choice in the 6ix was based on the city's immense and diverse pool of talent in the tech innovation sector, which the company has grand plans to tap into.

The company has committed to adding up to 800 new jobs over the next five years, along with plans to invest over $50 million to incubate new start-ups and foster collaborations between the private, public, and non-profit sectors.

What a day! Thank you for celebrating our new Toronto home with us. And as our very own Ruth Collett, Head of Marketing, rightfully put it—we can't think of ourselves without thinking about the wider community. Thank you again for being part of Adaptavist's journey. See you soon! pic.twitter.com/KV0aJZj8O2 — Adaptavist (@Adaptavist) July 8, 2022

"Adaptavist put down roots in Toronto over eight years ago and it was one of the smartest decisions we've ever made," said Harp Athwal, Head of Client Services & North America Operations at Adaptavist.

"Toronto provides an enviable mix of culture, collaboration, and support – the city is extremely welcoming to business and is serious about fostering and nurturing talent. Our company and this city have grown together as technology leaders, and we couldn't be more excited to make Toronto our permanent North American home."

Our team is thrilled to welcome our client, @Adaptavist to the Toronto Region, alongside Deputy Mayor @Thompson_37.



The company chose Toronto to leverage our diverse talent pool, economic growth & stability, & world-renowned #tech industry!👏#WeAreTorontoRegion🍁💙🥂



📹👇 pic.twitter.com/67rviNZYkT — Toronto Global (@Toronto_Global) July 8, 2022

Toronto Mayor John Tory seems excited about the new tech presence, saying in a prepared statement that Adaptavist has "been a great jobs creator, business and academic partner – and they are proof that our focus on tech and economic growth is working."

The office space itself is described as a "16,000 square foot, multi-use innovation hub" that will function as "a world-class, hybrid work environment for its growing employee base."

The first order of business at the new continental headquarters will be a collaboration with nonprofit Ascent Soccer, an organization providing educational scholarships to children in Malawi and Uganda.