Ontario is getting a new area code

Ontarians knows that an area code is much more than the first three digits of a phone number — it's an identifier and a way to represent your city or town.

In fact, one of Toronto's most popular nicknames — the 6ix — is said to come from the city's 416 and 647 area codes, and soon there will be a new three-number combo to rep central and northeastern Ontario.

According to The Telecommunications Alliance, the new 683 area code will be introduced in the region currently served by area codes 249 and 705, which includes the area from Wasaga Beach to Collingwood in the Kawarthas region.

"The introduction of the new area code is in response to the increasing demand for phone numbers in the region," the alliance said, "ensuring residents and businesses continue to have enough numbers to meet demand well into the future."

New area code in #Ontario 683 due to the demand for #phone numbers & increase of population in the #Canadian province! — Truth Seeker (@filmqueen) June 15, 2022

The new area code will be introduced gradually starting on June 18, according to Kelly T. Walsh, program manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator.

After this date, people and businesses in the area requesting a new phone number could receive one with the 683 area code, though existing numbers will keep their same area code.