Toronto might be soon be home to talking lamp posts and fire hydrants of the future

Toronto may be facing the impending death of its famous fleet of tiny pink deliverbots, but there is no dearth of other innovative tech that various startups are looking to bring to the city.

Given that we're ranked the top locale for high-tech job growth, one of the smartest cities in the world and a hub for tech growth, it's no wonder various companies are eyeing Toronto for self-driving shuttles, smart benches that track pedestrian behaviour and now, potentially, talking lamp posts.

Yes, the aptly-named London, U.K. firm Hello Lamp Post is eyeing Canada's biggest city to test out interactive street objects that, unlike your current crush, will actually text you back.

The technology, adaptable to virtually any fixture in a public space, allows passersby to scan a QR code or text a number to communicate with their inanimate friend, who can provide them information (directions, local businesses, events, bus times, etc.) and also accept feedback in response.

This feedback can be used for future city planning, or to help connect visitors and residents, as well as "educate and strengthen cities' cultural narratives," the company writes.

"Hello Lamp Post encourages people to look at their city with fresh eyes,... makes the planning of our cities more centred around citizens’ needs and ideas, and enables the true co-creation of our urban environments."

The unique initiative has already launched in cities such as Vancouver, Singapore, London, Belfast and Sydney.