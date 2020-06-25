Apple Stores in Toronto are about to open and here are the details

Apple Stores are not yet open in Toronto despite the fact that many of the city's stores officially reopened to the public as a part of Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan yesterday.

But those of you who can't wait to get your hands on the hottest new phone or laptop will be glad to know that Apple Stores across the GTA are finally set to reopen on Monday, June 29.

In fact, one Apple Store just outside the city's limits in Markham at Markville Shopping Centre has already reopened. So too has the Apple Store in Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket, and the one at Mapleview Centre in Burlington.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed that all locations across the GTA will resume operations by June 29, and they also said all stores will have significant safety measures in place in order to protect both employees and the public.

These safety protocols are outlined in a letter to customers published back in May, which says the company is committed to only moving forward with a reopening once they're confident they can safely return to serving customers.

"When a store in your area does take this step to reopen — which you can check up on using the Find a Store search tool — you'll find the same helpful, dedicated teams that were there before we closed, but things may look and feel a little different. For one thing, you'll find yourself with plenty of space," the letter reads.

"In every store, we're focused on limiting occupancy and giving everybody lots of room, and renewing our focus on one‑on‑one, personalized service at the Genius Bar and throughout the store."

Employees will be required to wear face masks or coverings while on the job, and stores will provide them to customers who don't bring their own.

Touchless temperature checks will be conducted at the door upon arrival, and there will also be screening for anyone with symptoms or who may have come in contact with someone infected with COVID‑19.

Apple Store employees will also be doing enhanced deep cleanings on all surfaces, display products, and highly trafficked areas throughout the day.

To make things more convenient for customers who may not feel comfortable shopping in-store just yet, Apple Store locations will also offer curbside pickup and drop off.

"The response to COVID‑19 is still ongoing, and we recognize that the road back will have its twists and turns. But whatever challenges lie ahead, COVID‑19 has only reinforced our faith in people — in our teams, in our customers, in our communities," the letter notes.

"Down the road, when we reflect on COVID‑19, we should always remember how so many people around the world put the well‑being of others at the center of their daily lives. At Apple, we plan to carry those values forward, and we will always put the health and safety of our customers and teams above all else."