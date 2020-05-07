Toronto startup mapping the least busy walking routes so you can social distance

Yesterday, Toronto officials announced that residents were welcome to head outside, provided they practice physical distancing, something that can be challenging in an urban area.

One local startup is trying to make it easier by mapping the least busy walking routes around the city.

MapinHood is a new app that "will provide people with the least busy and most physically distant walking routes, for both essential errands and round-trips that begin and end at home for exercise," said spokesperson Amanda Whalen.

The app includes a social distancing mode that "will use historic pedestrian foot traffic data to route users away from major roads and streets with heavy foot traffic, minimizing exposure along the route."

It's been developed by startup iMerciv, with support from the Microsoft AI for Accessibility program, and a beta version for Toronto specifically is now free to download.

Designed for optimal navigation, it features "personalized routes and actionable data in real time for safe, convenient and memorable trips," according to the website.

"MapinHood gives you instant data on crime, lighting conditions, accidents, construction hazards, city amenities, food carts, street murals and more."

The app couldn't have come at a better time as the city begins to reopen.

Officials are already looking for ways to improve physical distancing around Toronto, including widening sidewalks, closing streets and possibly staggering curbside retail pickup times.