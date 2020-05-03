Tech
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
3d print ear band

Toronto boy is using his 3D printer to make face mask ear bands for frontline workers

3D printers and face mask ear bands are getting a lot of use these days, but now a Toronto boy is putting the two together to print ear bands for frontline workers for free.

The boy lives in Leaside, and he printed face mask ear bands for workers at Michael Garron Hospital that were donated in early April.

Medical face masks secure around the ears, and now that healthcare workers have to wear them all the time, they're creating a lot of painful strain.

These ear bands can relieve the pressure of face masks.

The boy has now made more, and is offering them free of charge to any healthcare workers in the Leaside area for contactless pickup or delivery.

A relative posted that the boy was making and offering the ear bands to a neighbourhood Facebook group, saying to simply send her a private message if anyone is interested.

Charlotte Wedge

