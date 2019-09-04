Tech
go transit wifi

Free WiFi coming to all GO Transit buses and trains

Ontario commuters will soon be able to get on the GO and stream to their heart's content without the fear of incurring any data overage charges.

Metrolinx, alongside the provincial government, just announced that free WiFi will be available on all 1,475 buses and trains within GO Transit's fleet (as opposed to a handful of test vehicles) starting in spring of 2020.

The regional transit agency has partnered with a company called Icomera to get all the necessary infrastructure and equipment in place for this to happen.

If all goes well, customers will start to see free WiFi networks pop up while riding buses and trains throughout the GTA early next year.

A full rollout is expected to be complete by the end of 2020, according to the province. The system will give anyone with a handheld device free internet access, as well as free "entertainment content" through what is described as "a modern, user-friendly portal."

"More and more people depend on their phones to be able to work, study and keep in touch with friends and family during their daily commute," said Milton MPP Parm Gill during a press conference at Milton GO Station Wednesday morning.

"We know our customers want to stay connected to make the most of their journey time while traveling with us," said Metrolinx CMO Mark Childs at the same event.

"That is why we are very excited to announce we will deliver WiFi on our trains and buses... This is another exciting and important delivery for our customers."

Indeed! Your move, TTC.

Lead photo by

Devan Cage

