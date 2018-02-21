Wi-Fi is coming to GO trains and buses

Your prayers have been answered, every GO Transit passenger since 2009. Metrolinx is setting up a free, onboard Wi-Fi network for everyone on regional transit vehicles to enjoy.

Eventually.

The Government of Ontario announced on Wednesday that its transit agency will soon "test" Wi-Fi service on two GO Trains and four GO buses.

Delivering free wifi to @GOtransit trains & buses. We will begin testing two different proponents over the coming months to ensure a great customer experience @Metrolinx pic.twitter.com/Dwz3LV478s — Anne Marie Aikins (@femwriter) February 21, 2018

This, says the province, will make it "easier and more convenient for commuters and families to use GO Transit."

On two trains (out of 75) and four buses (out of more than 500.)

Metrolinx will "examine service quality and collect feedback from transit users" on the six vehicles with onboard Wi-Fi, to start.

Signage will be used to identify these vehicles, so if Wi-Fi is what you're seeking, keep an eye out.