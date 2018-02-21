City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
wifi go transit

Wi-Fi is coming to GO trains and buses

Your prayers have been answered, every GO Transit passenger since 2009. Metrolinx is setting up a free, onboard Wi-Fi network for everyone on regional transit vehicles to enjoy.

Eventually.

The Government of Ontario announced on Wednesday that its transit agency will soon "test" Wi-Fi service on two GO Trains and four GO buses.

This, says the province, will make it "easier and more convenient for commuters and families to use GO Transit."

On two trains (out of 75)  and four buses (out of more than 500.)

Metrolinx will "examine service quality and collect feedback from transit users" on the six vehicles with onboard Wi-Fi, to start.

Signage will be used to identify these vehicles, so if Wi-Fi is what you're seeking, keep an eye out.

