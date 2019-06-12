Bell apologizes after cutting off last 30 seconds of NBA Finals Game 5

As if Monday night's Raptors vs. Warriors game wasn't already stressful (and heartbreaking) enough for NBA fans in Canada, thousands of Bell Fibe customers missed the last 30 seconds of play due to technical issues.

The @Raptors didn't make it in Game 5, but @Bell customers took the BIGGEST L tonight with Fibe TV going down in the game's final seconds.



ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!#WeTheNorth — Casey E. Palmer (@CaseP) June 11, 2019

Company spokesperson Marc Choma told the Globe and Mail on Tuesday that a "hardware malfunction" caused "several thousand customers" to lose their Bell Fibe television service for about 10 minutes on Monday evening.

The outage just happened to coincide with the critical last moments of an incredibly tight and potentially series-ending Game 5 at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

You had one job.... 🤬



Pretty frustrating when the game cuts out in the last minute. You miss the end of the #raptors game. Great job. I guess having expensive fiber optic cable service doesn't mean much if @Bell just sucks regardless, eh?@Bell_Support #FibeFail #WeTheNorth https://t.co/ekiyjxf31J — Ben West 🔥 (@BenWest) June 11, 2019

"Are you kidding me Bell? Game 5 of the NBA Finals, final minute with the Raptors chance to win, and my Fibe Connection completely drops throughout my whole house?" wrote one customer on Twitter shortly after the game. "WiFi and Cable!? Is this some kind of sick joke!?!?"

"Just as I got Bell's Fibe Internet and AltTV in the last month, it cuts out for the last 37 seconds of the biggest and most crucial NBA Game in Raptors history last night," complained another. "Really Bell? Really?!?"

Those last moments of Game 5 turned out to be disappointing for Raptors fans, as Golden State beat Toronto 106-105, saving themselves from elimination (despite a solid attempt at a last-second buzzer beater from Raptors star Kyle Lowry).

We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience and our team will be reaching out to all affected customers shortly. Thanks ~MS — Bell Support (@Bell_Support) June 11, 2019

Bell customer support reached out to some individual customers on Twitter Tuesday afternoon to apologize for the inconvenience, and told the Globe that it will be offering "goodwill credits" to those affected.

Some Bell customers were dissatisfied with the response, stating openly that they'd be switching to Rogers — though that might not be the best move, either.

Subscribers to the Rogers-owned streaming service Sportsnet were met with infuriating (and inexplicable) authentication error messages when trying to login during the first half of Game 5 on Monday night.

The company eventually tweeted out a link to a free broadcast of the game, writing "we continue to experience SN NOW login issues for that we are working hard to resolve but you can tune in to Game 5 here, no login required."

We are aware some customers are having login issues and we apologize for the inconveniences as we work to resolve as quickly as possible.



If you have any further questions related to SN NOW, please email the customer support team at nowsupport@sportsnet.ca. — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 11, 2019

Those who'd already missed some key moments in the game — including Kevin Durant's injury — were nonetheless infuriated.

"Imagine being someone who paid for the service, unable to use it because it crashed when it was opened up to everyone and their mother?" wrote one customer in response to Sportsnet on Twitter.

"[We] are taking the necessary steps to ensure this doesn't happen in the future," said Sportsnet spokesperson Andrew Garas to the Globe, noting that the company would be "working with [affected customers] directly on an individual basis" in terms of compensation.