Toronto Raptors come up just short against the Warriors in Game 5

The Toronto Raptors came up just short against the defending champion Golden State Warriors 106-105 to take the NBA Finals back to Oakland with a 3-2 lead.

Kawhi Leonard led the team with 26 points and 12 rebounds while Kyle Lowry poured in 18 points.

Lowry had a chance to win the game at the buzzer but his three pointer was well off the mark.

Steph Curry scored 31 points for the Warriors while returning star Kevin Durant left the game with an injury in the first half.

Durant contributed 11 points in his 12 minutes of action.

Many Raptors players visibly waved at the crowd to discourage them from cheering Durant's injury as he left the court.

Kyle Lowry and the Warriors tell fans to stop cheering as Kevin Durant walks off with an injury. pic.twitter.com/UldE49bF22 — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2019

American media and Twitter had a field day eviscerating Toronto fans for their poor sportsmanship.

This was one of the most disgusting acts I’ve seen in sports. Watching and listening to a good amount of Raptors fans cheering Durant got hurt. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/gY7oO1CC6x — Dylan (@DylansRawTake) June 11, 2019

Golden State was the better team in the early going, entering half-time with a 62-56 lead.

Leonard hit a series of big shots late in the fourth quarter to pull the Raptors ahead before Golden State took the lead again with just under a minute left.

Before the game, the sold-out Scotiabank Arena crowd got things started with the singing of the Canadian national anthem.

In between the first and second quarter, former Raptor greats including Vince Carter, Jalen Rose and Chauncey Billups were honoured at centre court.

Vince Carter and other former Raptors greats were honoured during Game 5 of the NBA Finals #Toronto #Raptors #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/uwkhYHtYbj — blogTO (@blogTO) June 11, 2019

Despite the rain before tip-off, Jurassic Park was at capacity with viewing areas set up along Bremner Blvd.

Toronto Police took extra precautions to close roads to traffic in the area and the Union Station bus terminal shut down early.

After the final buzzer, Raptors fans funnelled out of the stadium and Jurassic Park wondering what could have been.

Game 6 goes Thursday night in Oakland at 9 p.m.