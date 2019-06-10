Sports & Play
Union Go station

Union Station bus terminal is being shut down because of the NBA Finals

Raptors fans aren’t the only ones getting ready for Game 5 of the NBA Finals tonight. Toronto transit is too.

Metrolinx announced that the Union Station Bus Terminal will be closed after halftime tonight.

Buses that travel through the terminal will be detouring.

GO bus routes 61, 65 and 71 will begin and end at Highway 407 Station. Commuters can use their GO fare on the TTC between Highway 407 station and Union.

Routes 21 and 31 will begin and end at Port Credit. GO Transit is asking customers to take the Lakeshore West train to travel between Port Credit and Union.

For people travelling from Hamilton to Union, Route 16 will be suspended. Take the Route 18 bus from the Hamilton GO station to Aldershot and the Lakeshore West train to Union.

Lead photo by

Ben Roffelsen

