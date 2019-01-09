Tech
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
drones canada

You will soon need to be licensed and sober to fly a drone in Canada

Tech
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The federal government just announced new rules for drone pilots—and they're pretty extensive.

First off, and most importantly, drones will not be allowed too close to airspace reserved for airports and security vehicles, and they won't be allowed to fly over scenes of emergency.

Much like your car, drones will now have to be registered and tagged with a number, and those operating them will have to be at least 14 years of age (or supervised by someone who is). Also, the operator cannot be high or drunk (no drunk droning!)

Registration is required for any drone between 250 grams and 25 kilograms. Those over the 25-kilogram limit require special rules and permissions from the feds. 

Drones must be piloted under an altitude of 122 metres (about 400 feet) and cannot carry living things, explosives, or firearms. 

If you're a drone flyer, enthusiast, or in a career that requires you to fly a drone for work, heed the news, as the new rules will come into effect on June 1 of this year. 

Lead photo by

Gabriel Garcia Marengo

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

The Apple store in Toronto's Eaton Centre might be expanding

You will soon need to be licensed and sober to fly a drone in Canada

Internet providers in Toronto beyond Rogers and Bell

The Economist says Toronto's nickname is Maple Valley and people aren't having it

Uber is testing self-driving cars in Toronto

Free public WiFi coming to all of Queen West

Amazon just opened a new office in downtown Toronto

Canadians to get cheaper cellphone package options