You will soon need to be licensed and sober to fly a drone in Canada

The federal government just announced new rules for drone pilots—and they're pretty extensive.

First off, and most importantly, drones will not be allowed too close to airspace reserved for airports and security vehicles, and they won't be allowed to fly over scenes of emergency.

Much like your car, drones will now have to be registered and tagged with a number, and those operating them will have to be at least 14 years of age (or supervised by someone who is). Also, the operator cannot be high or drunk (no drunk droning!)

Registration is required for any drone between 250 grams and 25 kilograms. Those over the 25-kilogram limit require special rules and permissions from the feds.

Drones must be piloted under an altitude of 122 metres (about 400 feet) and cannot carry living things, explosives, or firearms.

If you're a drone flyer, enthusiast, or in a career that requires you to fly a drone for work, heed the news, as the new rules will come into effect on June 1 of this year.