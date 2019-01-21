Dollarama just launched an online store for all of Canada

Move over, Costco and Amazon: Dollarama just launched nation-wide shipping all across Canada.

With inventions like Amazon buttons, Google Home, Alexa and Siri, it seems consumers are increasingly utilizing technology to make the most mundane parts of life as easy as possible. Recent weather might also have you prepping your personal home/bunker for a snowpocalypse-type scenario.

Now, with the click of a button, you can order Dollarama items like toilet paper, household cleaners, and other stuff you're always running out of in bulk.

Products can't be bought individually, but while this might not be ideal for impulse items at the discount store (pooping mermaid keychain, anyone?) it could make it easier to stay stocked up on everyday supplies for less.

The only catch is there's an $18 flat delivery fee, though there's also an option for “Penguin Pickup,” meaning you can grab your order for free from a UPS store.

Thousands of products are available to buy in bulk from the website right now in the Health, Beauty, Home, Office, Pet, Cleaning and Clothing departments.