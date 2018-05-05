Toronto just got two new downtown parkettes with WiFi

Queen West is great, but there's not a lot of different spaces to just hang out, without having to spend money that is.

Well, now there is. Two new mini public spaces have popped up along Queen West, and they have free Wi-Fi.

These spaces—one at Queen Street West and Denison Avenue, the other at Queen Street West and Ryerson Avenue—have it all. Not only are they Wi-Fi-enabled, but they've also got a performance stage, a water bottle refill station and seating.

Now, it seems kind of strange that an outdoor space with this capacity has been on Queen West at these intersections and, seemingly, they've gone unnoticed.

That's because there wasn't much to notice about them before, these new public spaces are taking over space that would normally be used up by five parked cars.

Meet the team behind King Street Causeway, one of two winning parklet designs to improve the public realm along King Street. #citiesforpeople #happystreets pic.twitter.com/ToeqKwkb6W — IBI Group (@ibigroup) May 4, 2018

Small-scale public spaces are also going up along King Street as well— the stretch that the King St. Pilot Project has taken over—as a part of the Everyone is King project.