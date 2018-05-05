Tech
Lisa Cumming
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
park wifi toronto

Toronto just got two new downtown parkettes with WiFi

Tech
Lisa Cumming
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Queen West is great, but there's not a lot of different spaces to just hang out, without having to spend money that is.

Well, now there is. Two new mini public spaces have popped up along Queen West, and they have free Wi-Fi. 

These spaces—one at Queen Street West and Denison Avenue, the other at Queen Street West and Ryerson Avenue—have it all. Not only are they Wi-Fi-enabled, but they've also got a performance stage, a water bottle refill station and seating.

parkettes toronto

The parkette at Queen and Denison comes with seating areas and a streetcar mural. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Now, it seems kind of strange that an outdoor space with this capacity has been on Queen West at these intersections and, seemingly, they've gone unnoticed.

That's because there wasn't much to notice about them before, these new public spaces are taking over space that would normally be used up by five parked cars. 

Small-scale public spaces are also going up along King Street as well— the stretch that the King St. Pilot Project has taken over—as a part of the Everyone is King project.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

Toronto just got two new downtown parkettes with WiFi

New map tool calculates fastest way to get around Toronto

One of the world's biggest tech conferences is coming to Toronto

Google opening living laboratory in Toronto to showcase tech of the future

Toronto startup lets people play with their neighbours' dogs

Toronto startup is like Bunz for university students

Toronto startup wants to charge your phone at concerts and music festivals

Google to start testing tech for Toronto's neighbourhood of the future