Toronto not happy Rogers is raising internet prices

Rogers is set to hike the price of its home internet services across the country, because it's not like Canada already has some of the highest broadband rates in the developed world or anything like that.

Oh, wait... yes we do.

An internal document obtained by MobileSyrup reveals that the Toronto-based telecom will be raising all "in-market legacy internet packages" with download speeds of more than 20Mbps by $8 a month, starting in March.

Customers with speeds of 20 Mbps or less will see an increase of $4 per month to their Rogers bill, with a few exceptions (e.g. people who pay for the internet through condo maintenance fees or those with a current monthly promotional rate).

The company says that this fee increase is related to its investment in expanding network infrastructure, but customers aren't convinced that the move is justified.

"Hard to even call it an investment on their part when they are raising prices and using our money to invest haha," wrote one customer on Reddit.

"Its not unheard of to read quarterly or annual reports that show a company have lower overall profits due to them investing in expansion," he continued.

"Not these guys though. Why take a hit if you can just hike prices and still maintain or exceed shareholder expectations?"

"A few months ago, after Rogers stopped by to 'upgrade' the infrastructure in my area, my speeds dropped by 50%," wrote someone else. "They refuse to acknowledge the problem. Luckily my contract is up next month and this just makes it easier for me to cancel my service."

Rogers, told MobileSyrup that "we regularly review our plans, and from time to time, we make changes."

The company says that it is "continually investing to deliver great value and fast, reliable internet for our customers."

Customers will just have to pay an extra few bucks to help Rogers in its quest, I guess.