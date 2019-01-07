Tech
Internet providers in Toronto beyond Rogers and Bell

Internet providers in Toronto go far beyond Rogers and Bell. As it turns out, there's a wealth of smaller service providers that will let you surf the web for endless hours at prices that won't break the bank.

Here are my picks for the top alternative internet service providers in Toronto.

TekSavvy

A favourite of nerds across Ontario, TekSavvy offers a healthy mix of over a dozen cable, DSL and Sky Fi plans, backed up by pleasant customer service. Monthly plans starts as low as $24.95.

Carry Telecom

This ISP offers high quality internet services throughout Ontario and Quebec. They offer both cable and FTTN connections and plans range from $34.99 monthly to $59.99 monthly.

Acanac

One of the largest independent Internet service providers in Ontario and Quebec, Acanac offers new customers some great deals. They offer high speed DSL and cable internet packages staring as low as $29 a month.

Start

This internet service provider offers cable, ADSL, and VSDL connections. Packages start as low as $40 a month and before signing up you can visit their website to discover which type of connections are available in your neighbourhood.

VMedia

This Toronto-based media company makes Android-based TV its bread and butter, offering set-top video boxes that mix TV channels with access to extra internet-delivered content. They're also an ISP, offering DSL and cable plans for as low as $19.95 a month.

GTA Telecom

This company provides internet and home phone services all over Ontario. On the net side of things, all of their packages feature unlimited bandwidth and they start at $29.95.

Beanfield Metroconnect

Choose from three unlimited fibre internet packages. The cheapest of the bunch comprises of 250Mbps for $50 with the option to add WiFi for $8 extra a month or a one time fee of $100. On the other end of spectrum there's the 1Gbps package for $100 a month.

Xinflix

Cable internet, high speed DSL internet and regular DSL packages are all available from ISP Xinflix. All packages include unlimited usage and range from $29.95 a month to $89.95 a month.

Primus

One of the largest alternative telecoms in Canada, Primus offers a variety of wireless services in addition to a handful of DSL packages. This service is great for heavy users, as unlimited Internet packages start from $39.95 a month.

Since Rogers and Bell own a lot of the telecommunications infrastructure, many of the above companies are third-party carriers, re-selling internet services they purchase at a wholesale rate.

Thanks to Tek Savvy for sponsoring this post.

Lead photo by

Airleth Aodhfin. With files from Natalia Manzocco.

