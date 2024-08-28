Travis Kelce buys Toronto horse with a Taylor Swift-inspired name

Travis Kelce is off to the races.

The news dropped this week that the star Kansas City Chiefs tight end — and boyfriend of Taylor Swift — has purchased a Toronto-based racehorse named, aptly, Swift Delivery.

The horse, ridden by jockey Patrick Husbands, will be taking part in a one-mile race at Woodbine Racetrack this upcoming weekend.

"Already a winner of two races this year, Swift Delivery is set to race this Saturday in the $125,000 Toronto Cup presented by Crown Royal. It will be the young horse's first significant race," spokesperson Grace Martin said, per CTV's Miriam Katawazi.

The Chiefs open up their Super Bowl defence against the Baltimore Ravens next Thursday, so a trip to Toronto probably isn't in the works for Kelce this weekend.

Meanwhile, Swift will be visiting Canada for the Eras Tour, which is ending in Vancouver later this year on December 8, while also having a run of six shows in Toronto.

But with just two years left on Kelce's contract and three Super Bowl wins under his belt, retirement probably isn't too far around the corner for the 34-year-old future Hall of Famer.

And while we're sure he’'l have all sorts of business ventures to keep his eyes on, perhaps one day we'll see Kelce — and perhaps even Swift herself — taking in Swift Delivery in action.