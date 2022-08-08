Sponsored
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
woodbine racetrack

Toronto's Woodbine Racetrack has a new patio terrace with the best views in the house

Yes, we're already in August, but patio season is still going strong in Toronto, with people flocking to outdoor spaces to live it up for the final weeks of what has been a very bustling summer.

If you're looking for the hottest new patios in the city to add to your list of spots to visit before the warm weather ends, there is one in particular you may not have thought of yet: the newly-renovated outdoor viewing area at Woodbine Racetrack.

woodbine racetrack

Grab one of the most unique views in the city.

The venue's Stella Artois Terrace now offers a spacious outdoor bar and seating area with comfy loungers and high-top tables where you can soak in the day's events with a cold beer or cocktail in hand.

woodbine racetrack

See the races up close and personal in the comfort of the Stella Terrace.

It's the best seat in the house, on the third-floor with not only a great view of the track, but also the city.

Part of the upgrade also included a brand new kitchen, so there's an elevated dining experience on tap too, with a spread and environment you won't find anywhere else. 

woodbine racetrack

Classy drink options with a view.

Menu items range from oysters and charcuterie to nachos, wings and salads, all to be enjoyed with a beer, one of 12 house cocktails, a glass of wine (or sparkling) and one of four sangrias that are perfect for summertime.

woodbine racetrack

Steak frites and a Stella Artois? Yes please!

The Stells Artois Terrace space is open during live racing, Thursdays through Sundays at 555 Rexdale Blvd. in Etobicoke.

Photos by

Fareen Karim
