Opening of new Canada's Wonderland attraction seemingly delayed

The latest attraction to be added to the Canada's Wonderland fleet doesn't look like it's coming any time soon, despite the promise of a June opening.

Canada's Wonderland's Splash Works water park is set to expand this summer with the addition of a thrilling new attraction; a raft-based water slide called Moosehorn Falls where riders will be shot up a 42-foot tall wall face, giving them the feeling of a zero-gravity experience.

Whenever it opens, that is.

The early excitement for the slide was palpable when it was first announced alongside the planned additions to the park for the 2024 season, promising to be the marquee event of the summer for Canada's Wonderland.

While the slide was originally slated to open in June, YouTube channel Amusement Insiders has recently published an update showing the water slide looking very much not ready for operation by the end of the week.

"They are a little bit behind on the electrical and plumbing building by the looks of things," the video host says, outlining the current process on the attraction.

The pathways to the attraction and surrounding area also appear to have yet to be developed.

Messaging on the Canada's Wonderland website has shifted from claiming the slide will be opening in June to promising a "summer 2024" opening.

At the time of publication, Canada's Wonderland has not returned blogTO's request for comment on the updated timeline for Moosehorn Falls, so thrill-seekers will have to wait patiently to see when they'll finally get to make a splash.