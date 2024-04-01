A curious fox was spotted roaming the stands at BMO Field in Toronto

A curious red fox was spotted exploring the stands at BMO Field over the Easter long weekend, the latest fascinating reminder that nature is never too far away from Toronto's urbanity.

A video shared by Toronto FC shows the intrepid canid roaming the stands at the soccer and Canadian football stadium at Exhibition Place.

… uh, excuse me sir where is your credential? #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/pA6laRvrUd — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) March 30, 2024

The fox seemed to have the stadium all to itself, with Toronto FC on the road over the weekend, falling 3-1 to Sporting Kansas City on March 30, and the CFL season not to begin for another few months.

Sadly, a few commenters noted that the animal appeared injured in the video.

"Awww, poor little thing has a hurt back leg. 😔 I hope someone called animal welfare services," replied one user.

Poor fox, not putting any weight on his left leg. Hope he's ok 🙏🏽 — Dennis Gutierrez 🇨🇦🇸🇻 (@DennisGutez) March 30, 2024

This animal is not the only predator known to roam the grounds of BMO Field.

The stadium has been known to employ a hawk named "Bitchy," to keep seagulls at bay, though mentions of this predatory bird have all but dried up in recent years despite being considered Toronto FC's unofficial mascot as of the 2010s.