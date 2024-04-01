Spectacular 'flying theatre' motion simulator ride planned outside of Toronto

A small indoor amusement centre in Oshawa surprised many theme park enthusiasts last fall when it announced a new immersive attraction described as "part immersive simulator, part flying theatre."

The latest attraction planned at NEB's Fun World — a 130,000 square-foot indoor family entertainment centre located in north Oshawa — was revealed in November during a preview at the 2023 International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo in Orlando.

Manufacturer Triotech offered a glimpse of the new dynamic theatre ride known as SuperFly, set to take riders standing on motion platforms on a special-effects-laden trip featuring a combination of scents, blasts, leg ticklers, water and wind that will add to the immersion.

Tom England, President of NEB's Fun World, hyped up the new attraction when first announced in the fall, saying, "Triotech's innovative SuperFly was selected to diversify our offering and attract new visitors."

He added that versatility through "the possibility to change the story for Halloween, the Holidays and other special occasions is a great advantage for having visitors coming back all year long."

Triotech boasts that the SuperFly attraction will feature 23 platforms of tandem riders for a total capacity of 46 per ride.

Ernest Yale, Triotech's founder and CEO, described the ride as "a one-of-its-kind experience," and hailed it as "the first in North America and the world's largest."

The ambitious new ride will serve as the new centrepiece for NEB's Fun World, which currently offers attractions including a drop tower, bowling lanes, arcade games and a play centre.

While SuperFly would be the largest installation of the technology, Triotech has been selling its stand-up theatre system for several years under a more generic branding, even showing off a demonstration model at the IAAPA Expo Europe in London in 2022.

A similar experience is in the works for downtown, with the long-delayed FlyOver Canada attraction now scheduled to take flight at the base of the CN Tower in 2025.