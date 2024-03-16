Cyclists shutting down two major Toronto highways this spring

Toronto cyclists will take over two of the city's highways this spring to take part in the third annual Mattamy Homes Bike for Brain Health in support of Baycrest.

With Alzheimer's and dementia touching the lives of most Canadians in one way or another, participants of the Bike for Brain Health are once again hitting the highways to raise funds in hopes of improving detection and care for people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

On Sunday, June 2, over 10,000 cyclists will take to the DVP and Gardiner Expressway, conquering their choice of a 25K, 50K, and 75K route for a once-in-a-lifetime (or, once-a-year) opportunity to bike along a Toronto highway uninterrupted by disgruntled commuters.

For any less-experienced cyclists, or families with small children, there's also an easy 10K option ending in a kid-friendly bike rally complete with an obstacle course and bike parade — costumes are encouraged.

With routes opening at 6 a.m., there's a hard end time of 1 p.m., so cyclists on longer routes will truly have to put the pedal in order to pull in an on-time finish before the highways are once again flooded with cars.

If you're not participating in the ride, but are hoping to get around Toronto that weekend, plan ahead for the highway closures, starting at 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 2.

Registration for the event is currently open for individual, community and corporate teams, and if you're not able to do the ride but still want to get involved, there are a ton of other volunteer positions open to help the event run smoothly.