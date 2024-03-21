Toronto Blue Jays score a run in most hilarious fashion after multiple errors

The Toronto Blue Jays might not yet be playing games that officially count in the standings yet, but that doesn’t mean they’re any less memorable.

In the top of the second inning of a spring training contest against the Atlanta Braves today, outfielder Nathan Lukes ended up scoring a run in a rather absurd fashion.

While at the plate, Lukes hit what looked like a rather normal ground ball to the left side of the infield and sprinted to first base. Atlanta pitcher Aaron Bummer fielded the ball, but his throw ended up sailing right field. Lukes decided to advance to second and then round the base towards third.

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. made an effort to throw out Lukes for a second time, but his throw ended up past third base and ultimately into the crowd. Due to the ball going out of play, Lukes was automatically awarded home, in one of the strangest plays you'll ever see in spring training or otherwise.

🚨 LITTLE LEAGUE HOME RUN 🚨 pic.twitter.com/A3MHd911LN — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 20, 2024

If you were wondering what the official MLB box score reads, well, it's quite the mouthful.

"Single — Nathan Lukes singles on a soft ground ball to pitcher Aaron Bummer. Nathan Lukes scores. Throwing error by pitcher Aaron Bummer. Throwing error by right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr.," the scoreline says, though that hardly does justice to the absurdity of the play.

Lukes, who is currently fighting to make Toronto's final major league roster, had a batting average of .192 with five hits, two RBIs, and four runs scored in 29 games for the Blue Jays in the 2023 campaign.

We're a little over a week out from the Opening Day of the 2024 regular season, when the Jays travel to Tampa Bay on March 28 to take on the Rays.