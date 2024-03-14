Sports & Play
Colton Pankiw, Daily Hive
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
rogers centre upgrades

Toronto Blue Jays fans excited after roof opens early at Rogers Centre

Sports & Play
Colton Pankiw, Daily Hive
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

It may only be March, but the weather is warm enough for the Toronto Blue Jays to have already opened the dome at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays retractable roof was the MLB's first back in 1989, with construction on it beginning in 1986. It was used for the first time in a game versus the Milwaukee Brewers on June 7, 1989, and was quite fascinating to many observers at the time.

Nowadays, several teams throughout the MLB have retractable roofs, making it far less newsworthy when the Blue Jays choose to open or close theirs. That said, the choice to open it today has turned some heads.

While Wednesday was a stunning 18 C in Toronto, the temperature is expected to cool down beginning Thursday and through all of next week, meaning the open roof at Rogers Centre could be shortly lived. Last season, it opened for the first time on April 12 in a game versus the Detroit Tigers. As you can imagine, fans are quite excited with how early it's opened this year.

The Blue Jays, who are entering this season as underdogs (per FanGraphs odds) for the first time in several seasons, are currently in spring training as they prepare for the long year ahead. Their season is set to get underway on March 28 in a road series versus the Tampa Bay Rays, while their home opener will come on April 8 against the Seattle Mariners.

Lead photo by

@TBJLive/X
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Winter officially over as Toronto plans to close public skating rinks this weekend

Toronto Blue Jays fans excited after roof opens early at Rogers Centre

Don Cherry and Ron MacLean seen together for first time in years

Toronto Blue Jays to clamp down on fans who buy too many cheap Loonie Dogs

Toronto had a chance to back out of hosting pricey FIFA World Cup 2026 and didn't take it

Raptors fans shut down insensitive meme and Scottie Barnes loves them for it

Anger after Ontario teen denied world record for fastest-ever run

Toronto FIFA World Cup costs surge to over $380m and people are blaming John Tory