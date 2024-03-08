Toronto had a chance to back out of hosting pricey FIFA World Cup 2026 and didn't take it

Toronto residents fretting about the swelling costs of hosting games for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will likely be maddened to find out that the City actually had the opportunity to back out of the deal, but didn't take it.

Just days after it was revealed that expenses for the six matches taking place at BMO Field have reached nearly $400 million rather than the $30-$45 million first projected in 2019, a few details of the secret agreement for the tournament have emerged, including a withdrawal clause.

Just to be clear this is almost the entirety of a 10% property tax increase (40m$/1%)….this seems like a bad way to spend tax $$$….6 soccer games… — George Bell (@georgebell) February 26, 2024

Emails uncovered by a new Star investigation show that Toronto was to be provided with an out in case the federal and provincial governments failed to step up and equally share the costs associated with putting on part of the largest sporting event in the world.

But, even when a date set to secure the funding needed from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford came and went, the City remained on board for FIFA, with officials — mainly then-Mayor John Tory — deciding not to take the option to call the whole thing off.

In the summer of 2026 I will be pacing aroundBMO Field with a dozen eggs, and if I see John Tory wearing a stupid scarf I will get myself detained by security. https://t.co/jdBeTKAodH — James McLeod (@jamespmcleod) March 8, 2024

This is despite the fact an explicit condition of council approving the deal was ensuring early in the game, so to speak, that costs would be split evenly between governments.

The reasoning behind the decision not to back out wasn't included in the email correspondence that contained the draft deal, but as of late February, the Province has said it will not give more than $97 million toward the price tag, leaving Toronto on the hook for far more.

Many online are fuming about the news, wondering why the City even considered hosting games when it is in such debt and struggling in so many other departments.

Some online are calling it "John Tory's vanity project" and a profit-seeking endeavour for private companies only rather than the City itself. Others are still holding out hope that Toronto can somehow reduce its FIFA-related expenses significantly or backpedal on its obligation to participate.