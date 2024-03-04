Raptors fans shut down insensitive meme and Scottie Barnes loves them for it

Mess with Scottie Barnes, and Toronto Raptors fans will shut you down.

That's a lesson one meme-sharer learned over the weekend after an insensitive image suggesting Barnes had autism made the rounds on social media.

The account that shared the meme faced a barrage of social-media backlash on X, including from many Raptors fans, and is now private.

Barnes seemed to notice.

"Job well done," Barnes said on X last night. "I love our fans!" The official Raptors account even acknowledged it.

Y’all are real ones 🤝 https://t.co/vGOSOeBICy — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 4, 2024

Barnes was injured on Friday, suffering a fractured hand against the Golden State Warriors that's expected to keep him out long term.

With less than six weeks left in the regular season, the injury, which may need surgery, could mean the end of his All-Star season.

"Thanks for all the love and support over the last couple of days!" Barnes said. "Love y'all!"

Also, thanks for all the love and support over the last couple of days! Love y’all! — Scott Barnes (@ScottBarnes561) March 4, 2024

The Raptors are 3.5 games back of the Atlanta Hawks for a spot in the play-in tournament, with 21 games left in their season. Without Barnes and perhaps starting centre Jakob Poeltl (dislocated finger) for a stretch of time, that may be too steep a hill to climb.