Luxury gym known for sold-out classes gearing up to open third location in Toronto

Just three months after unveiling its second location at The Well, boutique fitness and wellness hub Sweat and Tonic is gearing up to open its third location in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood.

Set to occupy an entire floor of the under-construction 11 Yorkville mixed-use development, the luxury gym will feature 18,000 square feet of fitness and lifestyle amenities and will offer over 200 classes a week.

Developed by RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, Metropia and Capital Developments, 11YV will rise 65 stories above the Yorkville neighbourhood with 600 residences and 24,000 square feet of street-front retail space.

"Our first location at Yonge and Shuter Street opened in November 2019 and, despite the impact of COVID-19, it has surpassed all expectations. Our second location at The Well has already exceeded record attendance rates," said David Ingram, Founder of Sweat and Tonic, in a release about the new spot.

"We are truly grateful to both communities for their overwhelming support and remain optimistic and excited for this next phase of our evolution in one of the city's most iconic neighborhoods."

The company's latest venture comes shortly after the opening of its location at The Well, which boasts 25,000 square feet of fitness and wellness space, including an immersive yoga studio, indoor cycling studio, HIIT studio, personal training services, workspaces and a bar.

The official opening date for Sweat and Tonic's third location has not been revealed at the time of publication.