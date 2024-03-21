Sports & Play
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
sweat and tonic toronto

Luxury gym known for sold-out classes gearing up to open third location in Toronto

Sports & Play
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Just three months after unveiling its second location at The Well, boutique fitness and wellness hub Sweat and Tonic is gearing up to open its third location in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood. 

Set to occupy an entire floor of the under-construction 11 Yorkville mixed-use development, the luxury gym will feature 18,000 square feet of fitness and lifestyle amenities and will offer over 200 classes a week. 

Developed by RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, Metropia and Capital Developments, 11YV will rise 65 stories above the Yorkville neighbourhood with 600 residences and 24,000 square feet of street-front retail space. 

"Our first location at Yonge and Shuter Street opened in November 2019 and, despite the impact of COVID-19, it has surpassed all expectations. Our second location at The Well has already exceeded record attendance rates," said David Ingram, Founder of Sweat and Tonic, in a release about the new spot.

"We are truly grateful to both communities for their overwhelming support and remain optimistic and excited for this next phase of our evolution in one of the city's most iconic neighborhoods." 

The company's latest venture comes shortly after the opening of its location at The Well, which boasts 25,000 square feet of fitness and wellness space, including an immersive yoga studio, indoor cycling studio, HIIT studio, personal training services, workspaces and a bar. 

The official opening date for Sweat and Tonic's third location has not been revealed at the time of publication.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim at Sweat and Tonic The Well
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Maple Leafs' Noah Gregor hit with vicious high stick fans call 'attempted decapitation'

Luxury gym known for sold-out classes gearing up to open third location in Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays score a run in most hilarious fashion after multiple errors

Toronto Blue Jays release new video update on latest Rogers Centre renovations

Cyclists shutting down two major Toronto highways this spring

Son of Toronto Blue Jays' Erik Swanson hits the ballpark in 'pimped-out' wheelchair

Younger brother of Toronto Raptors' RJ Barrett has passed away

Winter officially over as Toronto plans to close public skating rinks this weekend