Fans trash new Fanatics Blue Jays hoodie that cuts off logo as 'f**king garbage'

Another day, another disappointed Fanatics customer.

Less than two months after coming under fire for producing low-quality MLB uniforms with see-through pants, sports merchandise retailer Fanatics is once again taking the heat from baseball fans.

A recent post to a Toronto Blue Jays Reddit page featured a screenshot of a black team hoodie for sale on Fanatics.ca.

The sweater, which is being sold for $99.99, features one major design flaw: the team's main logo is awkwardly cut in half by a front pocket.

"Gotta love Fanatics quality," the user captioned the image.

Fellow Jays fans flocked to the comments to share their distaste and personal experiences with the company, with one user even suggesting MLB fans take a permanent stand against them going forward.

"I'd rather never buy Jays merch again than support Fanatics. Take a stand," they wrote. "This company is f*cking garbage."

Another hypothesized that the American company's design team is run by artificial intelligence.

"I'm convinced Fanatics is an entirely AI run company."

One Redditor claimed that fans are better off buying "knock-off merch" than what the league is currently selling.

"This can't be serious. At this point, all the knock-off merch will be better than the licensed stuff."

Playing devil's advocate, someone suggested that the logo being cut off was actually a design choice.

"That could be a deliberate style/design choice," they wrote.

But that's unlikely, given Fanatics' long history of production errors and the fact that many MLB players and executives have complained about the quality of their new uniforms in recent months.

Unfortunately for MLB fans, the Blue Jays hoodie fiasco is not a one-off; it's the latest in a long string of the brand's failures.

Need proof? Check out our compilation of typos, inverted numbers, and mismatched logos.