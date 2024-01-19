Stage-rushing fan gets tossed from UFC 297 press conference in Toronto

While the biggest fights at UFC 297 are set to take place this weekend, one almost broke out a few days before the big event in Toronto.

During the time when middleweight champion Sean Strickland was answering a question at the final pre-fight press conference ahead of his main event at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night, a surprise visitor showed up.

With the event open to the public for free, a fan attempted to rush the stage during the middle of the question and was quickly escorted off the stage by security.

A fan rushed the stage during the #UFC297 press conference pic.twitter.com/0H3TnF8Mxy — MMA Mania (@mmamania) January 18, 2024

The fan then shook Strickland's hand before being escorted off the stage by the event security.

"Let's f*cking go!" Strickland shouted out in response.

Strickland was wearing a T-shirt with a Canadian flag and the tagline "Make Canada Great Again."

The whole press conference was a rowdy affair, with the fans making noise throughout and multiple fighters hyping up how hard it was to hear the questions.

Strickland, the current UFC middleweight champion, made more charged comments on Thursday.

"I care about you guys being free. I care about you guys having freedom of speech," Strickland said Thursday. "When did you ever see a UFC champion stick up for you f*cking guys?"

Strickland made headlines Wednesday for his answers at the event's media day, where he asked a reporter if he was gay, called out Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and said the reporter was "the definition of weakness," among other insults.

Strickland is fighting Dricus Du Plessis in the main event.

Canadian fighter Mike Malott also drove a big ovation from the local crowd, hyping up his excitement to fight in Toronto against Neil Magny.

Mike Mallot couldn't be more excited to fight in front of his hometown crowd 🇨🇦@Michael_Malott | #UFC297 pic.twitter.com/EKWxxiyHvg — UFC (@ufc) January 18, 2024

"I love you guys, man! I'm so f*cking proud to represent you guys… I can't wait to get to Scotiabank Arena," Malott said.

UFC 297 is broadcast on Sportsnet PPV in Canada, with a price point of $64.99 for the broadcast.