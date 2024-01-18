Sports & Play
NBA star Jimmy Butler was just spotted at a popular Toronto restaurant

Miami Heat forward and certified emo boy Jimmy Butler was recently spotted at a popular Toronto tavern, and it's not the first place in the city he's visited.

It seems as though the crushing loss suffered by the Heat at the hands of the post-Siakam Raptors on Wednesday night did nothing to hamper the six-time NBA All-Star's appetite.

Butler, who made news at the start of the season for his hilarious emo makeover, seems to be making the rounds in the city after he posted an Instagram story at Aphrodite's Taverna in Chef's Hall.

It appears as though the basketball player is playing tourist around the city following the Heat's game against the Raptors last night at Scotiabank Arena, as his stories also show him exploring the CN Tower and grabbing a cup of joe at one of Toronto's Balzac's locations.

He has a good tour guide on his side: former Toronto Raptor and 2019 NBA Champion Kyle Lowry is now a teammate on the Heat, and might just be showing Butler around some of his favourite spots in the city.

With the recent trades gutting that Raptors' core, perhaps Jimmy Butler loves the city enough to sign a contract with Toronto's team. Raptors fans could use some good news.

The Raptors will tip off against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Lead photo by

Jimmy Butler/@jimmybutler
