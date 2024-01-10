Blue Jays to install massive new outdoor sign next to Rogers Centre

If Toronto Blue Jays fans were looking for a big piece of news this week, they just might have found a sign.

No, literally.

As per the City of Toronto's building permit database, the Blue Jays have applied for a massive electronic sign outside the Rogers Centre, located on the south side of Bremner Boulevard at Rees St. It's expected to replace an existing sign in the area, one that has stood opposite of the Rogers Centre over the last several decades.

Renderings of the sign show a commitment to a darker shade of blue — plus a light blue accent — that has been a staple of the Rogers Centre renovation, in comparison to the grey and red of the old sign.

The proposed sign is just about 120 feet from the base to its highest point, while the actual rectangular part of the sign itself is 39 feet tall by 124 feet wide.

Residents in the area were sent a copy of the proposal in early December.

"The applicant has proposed to erect and display one illuminated electronic ground sign, displaying electronic static copy, located at the south of Rogers Centre within the area bound by Bremner Blvd to the north," the sign proposal reads. "The existing ground sign will be replaced by the proposed one."

It's a small change, but one that's part of the larger $300 million renovation taking place at the stadium over the past two offseasons.

A decision about the sign's approval is expected for next Wednesday, January 17, by the Chief Building official.