Museum features new exhibit on the sports histories of Toronto and it's totally free

If you're a sports fan or history buff, you won't want to miss the latest exhibit at the Myseum of Toronto.

On November 24, 2023, they launched their latest exhibit "Winners & Losers: Sports Histories of Toronto," which delves into the fascinating and rich history of sports culture in the city.

While the space is small, there is no shortage of information to take in and exhibits to engage with. You could easily spend a couple of hours moving through it all with so much to take in.

View more photos of the exhibition in this photo gallery

The exhibit is very interactive - each section of the exhibit is set up with either display cases featuring sports memorabilia and artifacts, panels with written info, or TV screens with video footage.

There are also fun interactive and photo opportunities - you can try your hand playing an old-fashioned table hockey game, shoot some paper ball hoops, or put on a sports commentator blazer and sit behind the mic at a sportscaster table.

Building "Winners & Losers" was no small feat, about a full year was spent researching, curating and planning exactly how to build the experience.

The exhibit was curated by historian and author Adam Bunch, sports writer and TV commentator Morgan Campbell, and received contributors from journalist and writer Sam Laskaris.

Curator Adam Bunch shared some insight on the creation of this exhibit with blogTO, explaining that "Sports give us this lens through which you can learn more about the city in general."

Their hope is that people who visit will leave the exhibit with a deeper appreciation for sports history and the knowledge that these stories go further back than we realize.

While the exhibit covers iconic moments in Toronto sports history (think the Bautista bat flip, the Christie Pits riots), there is also a thorough amount of information on where our sports culture came from and the people behind it.

I was blown away by just how much new information there was to take in.

This exhibit shares surprising facts, like how Babe Ruth's first professional home run actually took place in Toronto, and the fact that the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League was comprised of over 10 per cent Canadian women.

If you are interested in a more in-depth guided tour, there are offerings to register for a tour led by the curators for free.

View more photos of the exhibition in this photo gallery

The Myseum of Toronto is located at 401 Richmond St. and is open from 12 - 6 p.m., Wednesday - Saturday. It is always free of charge, though donations are welcome. This exhibit will be running for a few months into 2024.