Toronto Maple Leafs star rides the TTC subway in fun new video

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander made headlines earlier this month when he was spotted on the Toronto subway, but now, it seems like he's landed an endorsement out of it.

It became a bit of a talking point for a few days when Nylander was spotted riding the subway in a photo that went viral, but it turns out it's not that rare of an occurrence for the 27-year-old star forward.

"This season, I've taken the subway every game except for one. It depends on traffic. People come up and ask for pictures or say hi, but they don't really bother me. Everybody's very nice," Nylander said earlier this month when asked about the picture documenting his journey on public transit.

In a new video Rogers released today to showcase their 5G coverage available throughout the subway network, Nylander is featured on the TTC while talking to his mom and sisters over a video call back in Sweden.

During the video, fans are spotted gawking and smiling at Nylander, with one snapping a picture of him.

Thewill first air on Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday when Toronto takes on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Now in his 10th NHL season, Nylander is off to the best start of his career. He's registered points in all 17 of his games to kick off the season, putting in 12 goals while adding in 15 assists to lead the Maple Leafs in scoring.