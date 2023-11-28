Toronto Maple Leafs just added the Pizza Pizza logo to their helmets

The Toronto Maple Leafs are adding a new sponsor to their helmet, and it's one of the most recognizable food chains across the country.

As per the Toronto Star's Kevin McGran, the team will be using Pizza Pizza on their blue home helmets for the remainder of the season, debuting tonight at Scotiabank Arena against the Florida Panthers.

#Leafs to unveil Pizza Pizza tonight as a helmet sponsor for home games …

Replaces TikTok — Kevin McGran (@kevin_mcgran) November 28, 2023

An official announcement of the partnership is likely to drop via the team later today, as is typical of announcements like these.

The Hockey News' David Alter shared a photo of the helmet during the morning skate, with a white font of the Pizza Pizza logo being placed on the blue Toronto helmet.

The team previously used TikTok as a helmet sponsor beginning in 2021, but announced earlier this year that they'd be going in a different direction this season.

Pizza Pizza carries a few odd ties to the Leafs, as they were founded in Toronto in 1967. Infamously, of course, that's the last year that the team ever won a Stanley Cup, with their fans left to wallow in their sorrows over the last 56 years.

Interestingly, too, team general manager Brad Treliving is the heir to another Canadian pizza fortune. Jim Treliving, his father, is the owner of popular restaurant chain Boston Pizza, although it doesn't appear that his influence has been able to permeate the longstanding partnership between Pizza Pizza and MLSE.

Toronto is home for the first time since November 11, with their last four games — two in Sweden, and two in North America — all coming on the road.

Riding a two-game losing streak, the team currently sits fifth in the Atlantic Division and in the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, as they aim to return to the playoffs for an eighth consecutive season.