Time-lapse reveals impressive progress for Rogers Centre's major overhaul

The Toronto Blue Jays might not be occupying their home ballpark much these days, but that doesn't mean it's been completely empty.

A new time-lapse video put out by the team today offers a closer look at the latest round of Rogers Centre renovations, which have been ongoing since the Blue Jays' elimination from the playoffs in early October.

From a stadium to a ballpark ⚾️



Second phase of Rogers Centre renovations are underway! pic.twitter.com/1fzguh2JXU — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 21, 2023

With the stadium undergoing sweeping changes for the second offseason in a row, the Rogers Centre is more filled with concrete and dust than with turf and dirt.

The current phase of renovations is designed to spruce up the lower bowl of the stadium, with more than 500 truckloads of concrete brought into the Rogers Centre as the previously existing lower bowl seating structure has been completely demolished.

In the process, new seats will replace the old ones, with the team also introducing a series of premium clubs throughout the ballpark. The new seats will be better angled for the baseball experience, with all seats aimed toward the infield, where some former seats down the foul lines forced fans to turn their heads more than they would've liked.

"By completely rebuilding the 100-level seating bowl, we are introducing an authentic ballpark viewing experience, with sightlines designed specifically for fans to enjoy Blue Jays baseball," Jays president Mark Shapiro said in a release in July.

As per the team, 26.5 million pounds of concrete and three million pounds of steel were removed and recycled throughout the demolition process last month.

There are only 139 days until the renovations will be revealed to the public, with Toronto's home opener matchup set against the Seattle Mariners for Monday, April 8.