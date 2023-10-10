Bike store suddenly shuts down after 20 years in Toronto

A Toronto bike store has permanently closed its doors following two decades in the Roncesvalles neighbourhood.

West Side Cycle, formerly located at 16 Roncesvalles Ave., first announced its closing specials back in July, to the dismay of local cyclists who had been relying on the shop's repairs and accessories for 20 years.

The store, which opened up in 2004, came to be known for its quality repair work, consistent customer service, and extensive lines of bike accessories over the years.

"The team at WSC are highly attentive to the needs of locals, women, families and professionals and they enjoy servicing all levels of bike repairs especially 'moms and pops' and people who just want to hop on their bike and ride," the store's description reads.

"It is with great humility that I inform you that West Side Cycle will be closing its doors," owner William Martinen wrote on the shop's website.

"It has been a great 20-year run and I will relish all of the memories I have of all of you."

Following a massive sale on all its items, West Side Cycle officially closed its doors on Oct. 5.